Spring ISD board positions 4, 5 uncontested ahead of November election

Newhouse, who serves as the board president, was first appointed to fill a vacancy in Position 5 in July 2014. She was later elected to the position in November 2014 and re-elected in November 2017.
Newhouse has more than 40 years of experience in education and currently serves as the field supervisor of principals and counselor certification internship at Prairie View A&M University. She has also served on the SISD Business and Community Advisory Committee and continues to serve on the SISD Education Foundation board of directors.
Adams, who serves as the board's assistant secretary, was first elected to Position 4 in November 2017 and is a parent of three SISD students. Adams served as a Teach for America corps member in Louisiana for two years before beginning his professional teaching career at schools in Austin and Houston.
SISD's seven-member board of trustees is tasked with establishing the district's five-year strategic plan and setting annual objectives to achieve that plan, adopting an annual budget, establishing policies for the district's operation and selecting the superintendent who serves as the district's chief executive officer.
Board members serve three-year terms and are up for election on a rotating basis. Positions 1, 2 and 3 were last up for election in November 2019, while Positions 6 and 7 were up for election in November 2018.
For more information about SISD's board of trustees, click here.