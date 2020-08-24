ADVERTISE | CAREERS | COMPANY INFO
Vote

Spring ISD board positions 4, 5 uncontested ahead of November election

Spring ISD trustees Rhonda Newhouse (bottom row, second from left) and Winford Adams Jr. (top row, second from left) are each expected to serve another term as the deadline to file for a place on the Nov. 3 ballot passed Aug. 17 with no challengers. (Courtesy Spring ISD)
By Hannah Zedaker | | Updated

Spring ISD trustees Rhonda Newhouse and Winford Adams Jr. are each expected to serve another term as the deadline to file for a place on the Nov. 3 ballot passed Aug. 17 with no challengers. Newhouse and Adams both filed for re-election, according to district information obtained by Community Impact Newspaper.

Newhouse, who serves as the board president, was first appointed to fill a vacancy in Position 5 in July 2014. She was later elected to the position in November 2014 and re-elected in November 2017.

Newhouse has more than 40 years of experience in education and currently serves as the field supervisor of principals and counselor certification internship at Prairie View A&M University. She has also served on the SISD Business and Community Advisory Committee and continues to serve on the SISD Education Foundation board of directors.

Adams, who serves as the board's assistant secretary, was first elected to Position 4 in November 2017 and is a parent of three SISD students. Adams served as a Teach for America corps member in Louisiana for two years before beginning his professional teaching career at schools in Austin and Houston.

SISD's seven-member board of trustees is tasked with establishing the district's five-year strategic plan and setting annual objectives to achieve that plan, adopting an annual budget, establishing policies for the district's operation and selecting the superintendent who serves as the district's chief executive officer.
Board members serve three-year terms and are up for election on a rotating basis. Positions 1, 2 and 3 were last up for election in November 2019, while Positions 6 and 7 were up for election in November 2018.

For more information about SISD's board of trustees, click here.
By Hannah Zedaker
Born and raised in Cypress, Texas, Hannah Zedaker graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and a minor in political science. She began as an intern with Community Impact Newspaper in 2015 and was hired upon graduation as a reporter for The Woodlands edition in May 2016. In January 2019, she was promoted to serve as the editor of the Spring/Klein edition where she covers Spring ISD and Harris County Commissioners Court, in addition to business, development and transportation news.

