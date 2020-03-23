ADVERTISE | CAREERS | COMPANY INFO
You're seeing news from
Coronavirus

Coronavirus affecting Katy-area entertainment businesses built for crowds

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa Cinco Ranch opened March 5, but Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order effective March 20 closing all gyms. (Courtesy VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa)
VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa Cinco Ranch opened March 5, but Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order effective March 20 closing all gyms. (Courtesy VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa)

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa Cinco Ranch opened March 5, but Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order effective March 20 closing all gyms. (Courtesy VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa)

Nola Z. Valente | | Updated

Katy-area businesses are either closing until further notice or adapting their business to the rules of social distancing and quarantine due to the evolving global pandemic related to the coronavirus.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order effective March 20 that forces bars and clubs to close and prohibits restaurants to limit their services to takeout and delivery only. Additionally, gyms and schools are temporarily closed, and visitors are not allowed in nursing homes except for critical care. The order also limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Entertainment businesses that rely on crowds of people are among the most affected, business owners said. Unlike restaurants, most of their services cannot be arranged for delivery or pickup.

Businesses such as Top Golf, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, Cinemark Theatres and Cosmic Air Trampoline Park have posted online messages stating they are temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I’ve seen a drop [in business] in the kids' entertainment industry—they’re all closed,” said Jennifer Pierce, a territory manager in the Katy area for State Chemical, also known as State Industrial Products, which sells cleaning products, such as disinfectan, to commercial businesses.


Other businesses that rely on crowds of people are VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa and Pinot’s Palette, which typically hosts guided painting classes for groups of people.

Thomas Westbrook, the general manager for the VillaSport Cinco Ranch location, said the fitness club is taking the mandatory restrictions as an opportunity to connect with existing members and to attract new people with the variety of experts at their facility.

"With everyone anchored to their TVs, phones, etc., we still want to be the best part of their day," he said. "This is giving us the opportunity to think outside the box and connect with as many people as we want via social media."

He added there have recently been many businesses opening in the Katy area, including VillaSport, and they need support from the community to survive.

“We are retaining as much of our staff as we reasonably can during this time, and we are going to continue doing that as long as we possibly can,” Westbrook said. “But that can only happen with the continued support of people who see value in supporting, and that is something that pertains to every single business being affected right now.”

Westbrook said supporting local businesses during this time will overall benefit the local economy.

“As long as the community continues to support business that creates such a cyclical effect,” he said. “Ultimately, the dollar they invest in the business comes back to them some way, somehow.“

Meredith Lanning, owner of Pinot’s Palette in Katy, said she had been taking measures to be extra sanitary and maintain social distancing rules in her classes last week, she has now suspended in-studio classes until April 11.

Lanning said she will offer take-home paint kits and watercolor adventures for curbside pickup on weekdays and maybe on weekends from noon-3 p.m. In addition, Pinot’s Palette will hold virtual classes March 24 and 26.

“We can’t plan into the future because it is hosted in Ohio, which may go on lockdown,” Lanning said.

Lanning said she worries about what will happen if the Katy area goes into full lockdown, which will mean not allowing individuals to leave their homes at all unless absolutely necessary.

“If regulations were to pass to not allow people to leave their homes at all, I don't know how I am going to sell pickup kits for money because people would still have to come get the materials,” Lanning said.

She added that her landlord has not said anything about deferring rent at the end of the month.

“If we go [into full lockdown], ... I have artists that need to make money,” she said. “This isn't even for me right now. I would like to break even. Breaking even would be great. I just want my artists to get shifts because they don't get paid if they don't have art classes to give.”
Tags: Coronavirus (COVID-19) , Katy , Katy Business , Thomas Westbrook , Jennifer Pierce , Meredith Lanning , Katy Economy , State Chemical , VillaSport , Pinots Palette
SHARE THIS STORY

Nola Z. Valente

MOST RECENT

Houston coronavirus tests: Who can get them, what they cost, where they are offered

Here is how Houston-area residents can receive coronavirus testing.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Greater Houston area has surpassed 160. (Courtesy Adobe Stock)
Montgomery County announces four new cases of COVID-19, bringing Greater Houston-area total to 161

Harris County also opened two testing sites for the general public.

take-out, delivery, curbside
GUIDE: Here is how Katy, Fulshear businesses are adapting to the coronavirus outbreak

Here is a noncomprehensive list of local restaurants and businesses that are changing how they operate during the coronavirus crisis.

Bernie's Burger Bus
Bernie's Burger Bus consolidates to Bellaire location, lays off 100 workers

"We had to make some quick decisions, the hardest in my life, to be honest with you."

Cane Island Widening Katy
Fort Bend County breaks ground on project to widen Cane Island Parkway in Katy

The widening project is funded by Fort Bend County’s 2017 voter-approved mobility bond.

Tasty Point
Tasty Point opens in Katy area

The restaurant offers a menu of hot-pot dishes.

Yousif Shamoo, a Rice University biosciences professor, said even with its resources, the U.S. health care system could be vulnerable if the coronavirus continues to spread. (Courtesy Adobe Stock)
'If the Italians can be overwhelmed, then we can be overwhelmed': Houston expert shares insights on coronavirus response

Yousif Shamoo, a Rice University biosciences professor and vice provost for research, spoke with Community Impact Newspaper on the developing situation with the coronavirus, the response from the health care system and the public, and a look forward.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County is limiting its bus capacity to 50% during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper)
METRO limits bus capacity, will stop collecting fares in response to coronavirus

Starting next week, METRO buses, light-rail and ride-share services will operate with a capacity of 50%.

cleaning, disinfecting, sanitation
Disinfecting supply, cleaning service companies work to help Katy-area businesses, homes sanitize during coronavirus

"People are taking it seriously. I haven’t seen the people in our area panic buying," said Jennifer Pierce of State Chemical.

Royal Arm African & Caribbean Restaurant
Royal Arm African & Caribbean Restaurant opens in Katy area

It is located on Highland Knolls Drive.

Pocket Prairie
Inside Information: How to build a pocket prairie

Pocket prairies can help people understand the importance of prairies—even on a small scale.

A free drive-thru testing site at United Memorial Medical Center in north Houston saw long lines the day it opened March 19. (Courtesy United Memorial Medical Center).
UPDATE: Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing sites begin to open, see high demand

Free and paid drive-thru sites are beginning to open in the Houston area as testing capacity continues to fall short.

Back to top